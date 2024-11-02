Karachi: Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with a delegation from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) led by Provincial President Maulana Abdul Qayyum Halijvi and Secretary General Allama Rashid Soomro to discuss the pressing issues of water scarcity and security within the province. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House, also touched on mutual appreciation for the recent passage of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution.
According to Chief Minister Sindh, the discussion underscored the severe water shortages facing Sindh, leading to a mutual agreement that no new canals should be built on the Indus River due to the province’s already overstretched water resources. The leaders also acknowledged the political efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI(F) chief Maulana Fazal Rehman in facilitating the constitutional amendment, which they believe was crucial under the challenging circumstances.
During the meeting, security issues in the Sukkur and Larkana Divisions’ Kacha areas were also a major focus, where ongoing operations against criminal bands are intensifying. The Chief Minister directed Interior Minister Ziaul Hasan Linjar to expedite these operations with the support of local political figures and community leaders to bolster resistance against the criminal elements.
Furthermore, JUI(F) leaders extended an invitation to the Chief Minister and PPP members to attend a forthcoming multi-party conference aimed at addressing the province’s water issues and discussing the viability of proposed canal projects. In response, Chief Minister Shah reiterated his stance against the construction of additional canals and mentioned that his administration has already appealed to the federal government to reconsider these plans.
Both parties agreed to enhance their collaborative efforts to tackle the key challenges facing Sindh, promising to strengthen coordination and promote community-led initiatives to improve the welfare of the province’s residents.
