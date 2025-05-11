Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has declared the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India as a victory for peace. He stated that this announcement is a triumph for peace advocates, and Pakistan stands proud.
Murad Ali Shah advised India to seek solutions to all disputes, including Kashmir, through dialogue. He praised the bravery, courage, and successful military strategy of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended the daring actions of the Pakistan Air Force’s pilots.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Asif Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed gratitude to the friendly countries that played a role in the ceasefire.
Murad Ali Shah thanked American officials for their role in the ceasefire as well. He appreciated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts for peace on a global scale and for effectively countering Indian propaganda.