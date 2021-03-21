Chief Minister Punjab Approves Establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazar Authority

Lahore, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazars Authority and extension in the scope of sahulat bazaars across the province. Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries and others attended the meeting. The CM gave in-principle approval to the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazar Authority by disbanding Punjab Model Bazar Management Company. The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority. He directed to early complete the identification of land for setting up subsidized sahulat bazaars in districts.

The CM affirmed that kisan platforms will be established in the sahulat bazaars to facilitate the farmers to directly sell their agri products. This authority will establish sahulat bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to the level of every district and tehsil to function round-the-year. The facility of sahulat bazaars will rid the people of price-hike; he maintained adding that more than 400 sahulat bazaars will be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates. The government will go to every extent to control prices for providing substantial relief to the citizens, reiterated the CM.

