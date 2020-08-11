Chief Minister Punjab asks line Depts. to remain 24/7 Vigilant

August 11, 2020

Lahore, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration and WASAs to remain alert round-the-clock to cope with the situation resulting due to monsoon rains. The weather situation should be continuously monitored and implementation of rainwater’s drainage plan should be ensured. He added that necessary machinery should be fully functional and drainage of rainwater should be completed in the minimum of time.

The CM reiterated that citizens should not face any difficulty during rains and added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Similarly, the flow of traffic should remain smooth and the concerned officials of the line departments should be present in the field instead of their offices during rain. The report about the drainage of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timeline, he added.

