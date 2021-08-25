Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting about new transport system in cities

Lahore, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): A meeting, held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday, deliberated on the recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

The CM directed strict actions against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders, adding that crackdown be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders. He directed to present comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision. Recommendations have been devised to determine the orange line metro train’s fare in proportion to distance.

The meeting decided that environment-friendly electric buses will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad along with the start of a technology-based latest bus system. Similarly, the scope of Punjab Transport Company will be extended to the remote areas of the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P and D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting while chief secretary participated through video link.

