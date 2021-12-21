Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to Review Progress on Development Schemes 

Lahore, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, CEO Urban Unit and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC DG Khan participated through video link. The CM directed to finalize the master plans of THQ hospital and tehsil complex without delay adding that land should also be earmarked for judges and lawyers’ chambers.

Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without delay, he added. Alongside, expansion in the scope of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority should be studied and the public welfare schemes under district development package be completed within the timeframe in DG Khan; he added and termed district development package a historic step to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth in the province.

Similarly, the CM explained that Sorra Dam would benefit the people of the area by providing water for irrigation purposes to boost agriculture. This project has been designed to meet the needs of the locals, he stated. Regrettably, no passed government ever thought of storing hill- torrents’ waters and resources were wasted by starting exhibitory projects while ignoring the real needs of the people. The past rulers compounded the difficulties of the people instead of healing their wounds, he concluded.

