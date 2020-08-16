Chief Minister Punjab Commends Punjab Government’s Timely Steps to Stabilize the Prices of Wheat and Flour

August 16, 2020

Lahore, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that timely and effective steps taken by the Punjab government have resulted in bringing stability in the prices of wheat and flour. He highlighted that Punjab is the only province where 20 kg flour bag is available on fixed rate. CM vowed that government would take every administrative step in future also in order to maintain stability in the prices of wheat and flour.

CM emphasized that it is his responsibility to safeguard rights of the people of the province and asserted that no one will be allowed to exploit interests of the masses. CM directed that officials of Food department and concerned administrative officers should continue to monitor the prices of wheat and flour consistently. CM directed that relevant departments should remain vigilant to provide maximum relief to the masses. CM warned that artificial hike in the prices of wheat and flour will not be tolerated at any cost.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts