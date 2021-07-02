Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorists’ firing at Pakistan check post 

Lahore, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists’ firing at Pakistan check post from Afghanistan in North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two security officials. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the guardians of the motherland.

