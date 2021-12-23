Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Dr Tahir Shamsi 

Lahore, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi. In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear the loss with equanimity.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/