Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of father of VC Home Economics University 

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of father of Dr. Kanwal Ameen, VC University of Home Economics Gulberg and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a statement, the CM has prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

 

