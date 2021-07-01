Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of father of Dr. Kanwal Ameen, VC University of Home Economics Gulberg and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a statement, the CM has prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

The post Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of father of VC Home Economics University appeared first on Official News Pakistan.