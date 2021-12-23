Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of religious scholar Maulana Yousuf Islahi 

Lahore, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Yousuf Islahi. In his statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said that Maulana Yousuf Islahi had rendered significant services for the promotion of Islam and his contribution would be remembered for a long period. Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

