Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of the mother of SAPM Malik Amir Dogar 

Lahore, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Malik Amir Dogar, SAPM and Chief Whip. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

