Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of the mother of SAPM Malik Amir Dogar 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Malik Amir Dogar, SAPM and Chief Whip. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

For more information, contact:
Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab
Government of the Punjab
8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99205562-3
Fax: +92-42-99205561
Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts

Indian troops martyr four more youth in Baramulla 

PPI News Agency

North Atlantic Treaty Organization helicopters, fighter aircraft unprovoked firing on two Pakistan Army border posts

PPI News Agency

1-stop I-card intrusion into Kashmiris’ private lives: DeM

User2