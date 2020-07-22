Chief Minister Punjab condoles loss of lives in different accidents

July 22, 2020

Lahore, July 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to caving in of roof in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from the commissioner. He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different accidents occurred in Faisalabad, Kasur and Multan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and asked the administration to supervise the rescue operations.

