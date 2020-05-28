Chief Minister Punjab condoles on loss of lives in PIA plane crash

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over PIA plane crash in Karachi and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a statement, the CM said that he is deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives adding that Punjab government fully shares the grief of bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, the CM has deputed Commissioner Lahore as a focal person to liaise with the airport and civil aviation officials for providing necessary information to the bereaved families.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts