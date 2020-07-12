Chief Minister Punjab conducts surprise visit of Different Areas of Lahore and Reviews Torrential Rain Later Situation

July 12, 2020

Lahore, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to various areas of Lahore without protocol. Usman Buzdar reviewed the current situation arising out of torrential rain and windfall without security. He inspected water drainage arrangements being made at Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas. He expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage. He expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot directions to the WASA officials for water drainage.

CM directed WASA and administrative officers to remain present in the field and further asserted that concerned officers should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation. Usman Buzdar emphasized that it is our basic responsibility to resolve problems of the citizens and assured that we are standing by the Lahorites and will continue to do so.

He said, “I have monitored emergency arrangements made by WASA in various areas of the city by conducting late night surprise visit as it is helpful to know and take stock of ground situation in the real sense”. CM appreciated that currently better water drainage arrangements have been made by WASA in the cities.

