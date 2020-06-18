Chief Minister Punjab discusses Development Strategy with Assembly Members

June 18, 2020

Lahore, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the pace of the development process will not be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic adding that the development budget has been increased worth five billion rupees despite difficult economic conditions. While talking to the MPAs from Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and other cities at his office, the CM assured that fruits to development will reach to every district of the province and there would be no discrimination in the distribution of development funds for districts. Ongoing development projects will be completed on priority basis and proposals of assembly members will be given importance in this regard.

The CM stated that DHQ and THQ hospitals will be upgraded adding that new mother-and-child hospitals will be constructed with an amount of Rs 11.5 billion. Similarly, one billion rupees is provided for the provision of health facilities in 196 BHUs. He stated that different projects including water treatment plants and supply and drainage of wastewater will be completed in 16 districts with an amount of 32 billion rupees.

The CM added that wastewater treatment plants will be installed in five districts. The Punjab Municipal Programme has been started for providing basic local bodies facilities with an amount of 23 billion rupees, he added. Usman Buzdar said that ten billion rupees have been earmarked in the new budget for the completion of phase-2 of Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Aasan Programme. PPIC-III Project is being started in Rawalpindi with an amount of 9.25 billion rupees, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained the economy has been slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and therefore, the Punjab government has given a tax exemption worth Rs. 56 billion to small businesses. The daily life has been changed due to coronavirus and the citizens can help overcome the spread of this disease by following SOPs, he added. The worst-hit areas are being sealed and every necessary step will be taken to protect the lives of the citizens, he added.

The CM maintained the routine practices of the past will not work now to provide relief to the masses and therefore, the incumbent government is working on out-of-box solutions. He assured that genuine issues of assembly members will be solved at every cost and honour of assembly members will not be compromised.

Steps for solving the constituency-related problems also came under discussion. Those who called on CM included Deputy Speaker Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, assembly members including Mian Muhammad Farrukh, Mumtaz Manika, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Muhammad Naeem, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak and Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Ch. Muhammad Adnan, Umer Tanveer, Ejaz Khan, Malik Taimoor Masood, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Tahir Randhawa and Zafar Iqbal.

