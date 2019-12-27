Chief Minister Punjab hosts Christmas ceremony

December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar hosted a special ceremony on the occasion of Christmas and cut the Christmas cake along with Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam and other members of the cabinet.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and added that such festivals promote religious harmony in the society. Socialization promotes brotherhood in the society, he added. He said that religious minorities, including the Christian community, have played an important role in national development and their services are praiseworthy. Pakistan belongs to all of us and people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country, he added.

The chief minister reiterated that the PTI government is following the policy of providing equal opportunities to all the minorities. He pointed out that non-Muslim Pakistanis have proved their mettle and brought laurels home with their wonderful performance in sports, education and other sectors of life. The chief minister said that Punjab government has introduced minority’s empowerment package along with the provision of crores of rupees for students scholarships on minority’s quota. December 25 is also important as it is the birthday of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

Provincial ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Murad Raas, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Mohsin Leghari, Hussain Jehanian Gardezi and others were also present on the occasion.

