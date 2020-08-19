Chief Minister Punjab Inspects Shelter Home at Raja Bazaar Rawalpindi

August 19, 2020

Lahore, August 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the facilities provided to the inmates at Raja Bazaar shelter home in Rawalpindi. He was told that more than 64000 have benefitted from this facility while an average of 50 persons daily stay nowadays that are also provided breakfast and dinner. While directing to further improve the arrangements, the CM announced to establish another shelter home in Rawalpindi and issued directions to the administration to take further steps without delay. An inmate appreciated that home-like environment is provided in this shelter home.

Earlier, we have had to spend the night on the footpath in Rawalpindi but best facilities are provided here, another passenger told the CM. An elderly stayer from Peshawar told the CM that he is enjoying the hospitality and thanked him for the care. The CM also inquired about the quality of food and directed to take care of the health and convenience of the inmates. They should not face any difficulty as taking care of the abandoned persons is the responsibility of the government and it will not deviate from this responsibility, he said.

I visit different shelter homes to personally monitor the arrangements, the CM added. Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and parliamentarians were also present. The CM also met with tiger force officials and discussed different matters including the city situation. The tiger force officials are prime minister’s volunteers for public service and they are taking an active part in serving the masses, he added.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts