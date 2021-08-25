Chief Minister Punjab Lays Foundation Stone of Shahkam Flyover Project

Lahore, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the signal-free Shahkam Chowk flyover project valuing Rs.4.23 billion to ease the movement of 1.25 lakh vehicles daily. This 606 meters long, two-sided with each side having three lanes project will be completed in 10 months while Rs. 39.5 crore is saved in land acquisition and transparent tendering.

Under this project, a 6-kilometre long defence road will also be dualized from labour colony to Multan road along with the construction of 2, 2 small bridges at the Hydiara Drain and canal. Addressing the ceremony, the CM gave the credit of the composite development process and achievements of targets to PM Imran Khan adding that the Punjab government is following the policy of balanced development so that everyone could enjoy the benefits.

Improving the quality of life of the impecunious strata through the creation of opportunities is a priority agenda; he stressed and vowed that everyone will be given the right of development along with equitable access to healthcare and education facilities. The CM said the government was giving attention to providing facilities to the overcrowded areas adding that improvement of roads’ infrastructure is a priority agenda.

The government has started development schemes in neglected areas of the provincial metropolis while identifying public needs, he continued. The CM maintained the Shahkam Chowk is a central point to connect different areas of the city. However, the CM regretted that the traffic was often clogged due to lack of space.

The CM maintained the government has completed several projects in Lahore including the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar underpass, entrance point at Thokar Niaz Baig, a pedestrians’ bridge at Jinnah Hospital and construction of an underground water tank for rainwater. Similarly, the Miyawaki urban forests were being developed at different points in Lahore, he appended. An organised master plan 2050 ‘center of civilization and prosperous Lahore’ was being devised under LDA’s supervision to develop the provincial metropolis according to future needs, he added.

While talking about the development performance of the PTI government, the CM said a turbo roundabout will be built at Shahdara Chowk to resolve traffic gridlock by raising separate passages for heavy and routine traffic. Work on Sheranwala gate flyover and Ferozepur Road Gulab Devi underpass projects is in progress while another underpass will be constructed at Samanabad Chowk, he said.

Meantime, three parking plazas were being assembled at Sheranwala Gate, Masti Gate and Ek Moriya Pul to park more than one thousand vehicles, he told. The previous government launched different projects, excluding the orange line metro train project, valuing Rs.67 billion in Lahore during the third year of its tenure while the PTI government devised development schemes worth Rs.85 billion for Lahore in its third year, he added.

The CM asserted that the Ravi River Urban Development Project and Central Business District are game-changer initiatives to transform Lahore into a world-class city. Along with the establishment of a children health university, a mother and child block will also be completed with Rs.7 billion at Ganga Ram Hospital, he added. The CM announced a new general hospital will be built with Rs.14 billion and a surface water treatment plant will be established at Mehmood Booti Shahdara and Shadbagh with Rs.10 billion.

Another surface water treatment plant was being set up at the BRB Canal, he said. Meanwhile, the CM continued that work is in progress on the water disposal project from Larechs colony to Gulshan Ravi, rehabilitation of historical heritage at Lahore Fort and ‘dilkash Lahore project’ to highlight the multifarious beauty of the historical city. A tower facility will be constructed near the high court for the legal fraternity and phase-II of MPAs’ hostel will be completed with Rs.3.44 billion, he added.

A water supply project for 3 major union councils in Lahore will be completed with Rs.1.65 billion; the CM said and disclosed that a project has been devised to relocate markets around ring road for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city. New emergency blocks consisting of 400, 400 beds each will be constructed in Services Hospital and Jinnah Hospital along with the construction of hostel in Services Hospital, he continued.

While giving further details about the development performance of the PTI government, the CM said construction of multistorey parking plaza was being started near civil secretariat, construction of revenue academy and revamping/extension of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman is in progress, in addition, to start of prison complex Lahore, women development office complex at Sabzazar and repair and maintenance of Sagian Road.

Food and drug lab and local government academy have been established; he said and revealed that electric buses will be introduced on different routes in the provincial metropolis. Similarly, a bus information and schedule system will be introduced in addition to the construction of 200 bus stops shelters.

A world-class bus terminal will also be built at Thokar Niaz Beg, he added. The CM said 35000 apartments will be constructed through LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project to provide a roof to the general public and small scale employees. Construction of 4000 apartments is in progress in the first phase, he told. The government has devised a 360 billion rupees district development package for composite development in the province, the CM maintained.

The CM said a network of shelter homes and almonries were being established to accommodate the unattended segments of the society while recruiting 10000 police officials and provision of 600 new vehicles. It is satisfying that Lahore police have resolved all high-profile cases in a record period and the PTI-led government has also completed the CTD headquarters project, he noted. He said the scope of LDA has been restricted to Lahore city only and it has been further decided to divide Lahore into new administrative units to improve service delivery and work is in progress actively.

The government has made a 66 per cent increase in development budget, 185 per cent in health, 286 per cent in higher education, 29 per cent in school education, 306 in agriculture and 307 per cent rise in industries budget while 24.7 per cent more recoveries have been made in PRA’s dues, he added. The new Punjab assembly building has been completed and the government has keenly noted problems of every area while being committed to providing resources for the solution of the problems, he added.

I monitored the progress and the ongoing schemes for Lahore will be completed within the next two years to provide added facilities to the citizens, concluded the CM. Provincial Minister Mahmood ur Rasheed, vice chairman Wasa and member LDA governing body Sh. Imtiaz Mahmood and member LDA governing body Tariq Sana Bajwa also spoke on this occasion.

DG LDA briefed about the project’s detail. Senator Ijaz Ahmed Ch., Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

