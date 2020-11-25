Chief Minister Punjab praises CTD for foiling terrorism attempt

Lahore, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised the CTD for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore and paid tributes to the brave CTD officials. The CTD staff deserves appreciation, and its role in defeating terrorism is praiseworthy. Police and law enforcement agencies have saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices, the CM added.

