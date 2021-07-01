Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about fire incident 

Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and CCPO Lahore about an incident of cylinder blast in a Barkat Market shop and directed to investigate the incident. He has directed the line departments to speed up rescue operations and asked the administration to personally monitor the rescue activities.

