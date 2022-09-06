Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

Lahore, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical care department about the fire incident in the surgical unit-III of Jinnah Hospital. He has directed to take disciplinary action against those responsible for the negligence by holding a comprehensive inquiry.

