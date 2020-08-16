Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of a child murder incident in Rahim Yar Khan

August 16, 2020

Lahore, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a strong notice of the murder incident of a 5-year old child in the area of Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar directed that the accused found involved in committing murder should be brought in the stern grip of law.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the bereaved family of the murdered child must be provided with justice under any circumstance. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the affected family and assured them provision of justice at any cost.

