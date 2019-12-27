December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of observing national day for the “Rights of Working Women” has said that importance of the role of women for establishing peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country cannot be negated. Active participation of women in every field of life is utmost necessary for making Pakistan strong and dignified. PTI government is determined to bring women in the national mainstream. He said our religion has given unprecedented rights to the women.

Pakistani women are capable and hardworking and they have proved themselves in the field of education, health, sports and other sectors as well. He said that role of women is commendable in administrative structure and defense institutions of Pakistan. Women will have to play their due role in every field for the socio-economic development of the country, he added. Usman Buzdar further stated that Punjab government has adopted an effective strategy for including women in the mainstream.

He said that revolutionary measures have been taken for safeguarding the rights of women as well as empowering them. Working hostels are being established in various districts of the Punjab for facilitating working women. He said that basic purpose of observing working women day is to acknowledge the services of women who played their due role in national development. We should avow a resolution on this day that all out measures will be taken for safeguarding the rights of working women at any cost.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts