Chief Minister Punjab visits the residence of senior minister for condolence 

Lahore, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of his father-in-law Justice (R) Raja Muhammad Sabir.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved heirs to bear the loss with fortitude. Advisor to CM Hanif Pitafi was also present.

