Chief Minister Punjab Vows to Provide Extra Salary to Doctors and Paramedical Staff for Treating Corona Patients

April 26, 2020

Lahore, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar vowed that doctors and paramedical staff giving treatment to corona patients will be provided additional salary till the eradication of pandemic. Usman Buzdar saluted doctors, nurses and paramedical staff busy in imparting treatment to corona affected patients and commended that the nation acknowledges their exemplary role, professionalism and holds them in high esteem. Punjab government will give additional salary to the doctors and paramedical staff for providing treatment to the corona patients from the month of April, he added.

He further maintained that we are also focused on imparting medical training to the doctors and paramedical staff. CM complimented that doctors have given ample proof of their being real messiah by properly looking after their corona affected brothers and sisters day in and day out and their names will be written with golden letters in history. He further assured that whatever steps which are humanly possible to impede the spread of coronavirus will be undertaken. He stressed that it is dire need of time to take up unusual steps in order to cope up with unexceptional circumstances and government has taken timely measures to safeguard the masses.

He asserted that there will be no scope for committing any negligence with regard to implementing steps of the government and clinching a victory is the only option in the war against coronavirus. CM emphasized that we are standing by the masses and will continue to stand by them in current conditions. CM in a statement further regretfully said that unpragmatic and unwise opposition did not desist from doing politics even during the prevalence of pandemic and censured that opposition leaders are disintegrating the national unity and solidarity.

Usman Buzdar lamented that those spreading hatred among the masses during the outbreak of pandemic will never be forgiven by the nation. CM underscored that our foremost priority is to save the masses from coronavirus as other matters will continue as per routine and those refraining from presenting themselves for accountability before the law are imparting lectures of justice to others. He further stated that previous rulers have become fearful for coming under the stern grip of law. He further censured that those enjoying the perks and privileges of power for many decades could not handover even a strong healthcare system to the nation and indulged into experimentations and duped the nation.

CM regretted that the previous rulers raised minarets of corruptions and the whole nation was deprived of good education and healthcare system. Usman Buzdar complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan always give preference to national interests and inquired from previous rulers if they had ever put up a single precedent likewise. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar also took a strict notice of the death of a sanitary worker being run over by a police van in Gujranwala and expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. On the direction of CM, prompt action has been taken and a case has also been registered against the police driver for crushing the sanitary worker Ashiq Masih.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala reached the house of sanitary worker Ashiq Masih and conveyed the condolence message on behalf of CM Usman Buzdar. A supporting cheque was also handed over to the heirs of Ashiq Masih on behalf of CM. Deputy Commissioner informed that on the direction of CM, son of Ashiq Masih will also be given government job according to rules and regulations along with providing financial assistance to the heirs of Ashiq Masih by the district government.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also paid rich tributes to the Jawans of Pakistan Army for embracing martyrdom during the course of conducting operation against terrorists in South Waziristan and also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over their martyrdom with the martyred family members. Usman Buzdar also prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers and complimented that Pakistan Army soldiers by foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists have displayed courage and bravery. They are real heroes of the nation and the sacrifices being laid down by the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army are commendable, exemplary and memorable.

