Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah calls on Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House
January 26, 2020
Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): During the meeting, matters pertaining to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi and steps to resolve the problems of people of Sindh were discussed.
