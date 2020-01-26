National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah calls on Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House

January 26, 2020

Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): During the meeting, matters pertaining to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi and steps to resolve the problems of people of Sindh were discussed.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: