Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.
