Chief of Army Staff expresses heartfelt condolence on sad demise of Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Inter Services Public Relations Official News
PPI News Agency

Rawalpindi, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS.

