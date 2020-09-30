Chief of Army Staff expresses heartfelt condolence on sad demise of Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Rawalpindi, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS.

