Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam at his Mausoleum on his birthday

December 25, 2019

Rawalpindi, December 25, 2019 (PPI-OT): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam at his Mausoleum on his birthday. “Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on Two Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan. Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline”, COAS.

