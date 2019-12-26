National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Inter Services Public Relations, Official News

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam at his Mausoleum on his birthday

December 25, 2019

Rawalpindi, December 25, 2019 (PPI-OT): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam at his Mausoleum on his birthday. “Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on Two Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today. We can’t thank him enough for having got us Pakistan. Even in most difficult times, all Pakistanis including minorities have come together without compromise on respective identity. His vision will always guide the way for us to take Pakistan ahead following principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline”, COAS.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags: