Chief of Army Staff General to visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today [Saturday]. The Army Chief will get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk