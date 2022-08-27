Latest:

Chief of Army Staff General to visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today

User2

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh today [Saturday]. The Army Chief will get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

