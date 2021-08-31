Chief of Army Staff reiterates resolve to thwart designs of CPEC spoilers

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He expressed this resolve in his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong who called on Army Chief in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk