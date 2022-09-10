Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit far flung areas of Interior Sindh on Saturday. He will spend time with flood affected people in relief and medical camps and also meet Pakistan Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities. He will also take an aerial view of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Chief of Army Staff to visit far flung areas of Interior Sindh today appeared first on Official News Pakistan.