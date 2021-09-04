Chief of the Army Staff assures army’s support, commitment to Kashmir cause 

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir. Talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him today (Saturday), General Qamar Bajwa congratulated the AJK PM on assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for prosperity of the region of Kashmir. During the meeting, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including continued Indian unilateralism in IIOJK and situation along Line of Control was discussed.

On the occasion, the Army Chief paid tribute to Syed Ali Gilani for his historical and selfless struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The Prime Minister AJK appreciated the Army’s contribution towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

