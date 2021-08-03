Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired Bahria University’s Board of Governors meeting 

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired the 45th meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University at BU Head Office Islamabad. A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas.

Chief of the Naval Staff who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University, lauded the varsity’s endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values. He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission. Board of Governors meeting was attended by Board Members and relevant top management of Bahria University.

