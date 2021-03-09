Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi meets Military Heads of Qatar Forces and visits Naval Facilities

Islamabad, March 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Qatar. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti and Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet separately.

Upon arrival at Doha Naval Base, the Naval Chief was received by Commander QENF and a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Admiral. The Naval Chief visited various Qatari Naval facilities. During the meeting with Commander QENF Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, regional maritime security and professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). The Naval Chief also thanked Commander QENF for participation of Qatari Emiri Naval Forces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander QENF appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral naval collaboration. A comprehensive brief was also given to the Naval Chief on the capabilities of Qatari Naval Forces at the occasion.

Later during separate meetings with Chief of Staff QAF Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem and Commander QEAF Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through exercises and training exchange programmes. The dignitaries, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military cooperation in diverse realms, stressed on enhancing collaborations in expanded military domains.

The Naval Chief also visited Qatar Naval Ship, Training School and Al Ghanem Academy where the Admiral was given onsite briefings. The Admiral also visited Joaan Bin Jassim Joint Command and Staff College; called on Commandant Major General Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen and delivered talk on security interactions in IOR and role of Pakistan Navy in regional maritime security. It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

