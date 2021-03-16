Islamabad, March 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Bahrain. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces (BDF) H.E Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard (BNG) His Royal Highness Major Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) Rear Admiral Mohammed Yousif Al Asam and Deputy Commander US NAVCENT Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw, in separate meetings.

Upon his arrival at RBNF Headquarter, the Admiral was received by Commander RBNF and a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion. A comprehensive briefing was also given to the Admiral regarding RBNF.

During the separate meetings with military leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, matters related to maritime security and bilateral defence collaborations were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and contributions of Pakistan Navy to maintain peace and order at Indian Ocean Region. The dignitaries greatly appreciated role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Later, the Naval Chief also called on the Deputy Commander HQ NAVCENT, Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw and discussed shared commitment towards maritime security. It is expected that the visit of Chief of the Naval Staff to Bahrain would greatly enhance bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

For more information, contact:

Directorate of Public Relations,

Pakistan Navy

Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-20062326

Cell: +92-300-8506486

Website: www.paknavy.gov.pk

The post Chief of the Naval Staff meets Top Military Leadership of Kingdom of Bahrain appeared first on Official News Pakistan.