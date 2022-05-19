Chief Secretary Punjab Orders Crackdown on Wheat Hoarders 

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to start a crackdown on hoarders of wheat and recover the stock with the help of the Special Branch and hand it over to the food department. He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, food, livestock and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners virtually participated. The Chief Secretary said that the officers should continue taking steps to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers.

He said that the welfare of the people is the duty of government officials, adding that he has started visiting districts to review the public welfare initiatives. He stressed that all the price control magistrates should perform their duties in a dynamic manner and only a notified officer would be authorized to conduct price checking.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of four children in a boat accident at Head Baloki, the Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to take steps to prevent incidents of boat capsize and cylinder blasts in their areas.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government. He asked the officers to set up initial response centres in bazaars to control health-related incidents caused by the severe heat wave and ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the areas facing water shortage. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to take stern action against those who are burning crop residues.

