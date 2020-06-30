Children hospital faces shortage of drugs, surgical disposables

June 30, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Government Children Hospital North Karachi has been facing shortage of medicines and surgical disposables for last two months.

The hospital is being run by NGO Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) in collaboration with Sindh government under public-private partnership since last four years, but it is unable to provide medicines and surgical disposals to patients despite having millions of rupees annual budget.

The attendants of poor patients are compelled to buy drips, drip sets and surgical disposables from local medical stores due to unavailability of such items in emergency department. The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working under Poverty Eradication Initiative has not been paid salary for two months due to shortage of funds. The healthcare workers have been facing financial crises due to delay in release of salaries.

An administrative official of NGO told PPI that Sindh government has not released funds to the NGO and it is facing problems to continue quality services in these circumstances. He said that if Sindh government continues this attitude the hospital will be shut down. Chief Executive Director, Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), Dr Muhammad Toufiq, while talking to PPI, said the salaries of healthcare workers would be deposited in their banks accounts in a week. He claimed there was no shortage of drugs in the hospital.

Related Posts