Children’s literature magazine goes online

May 10, 2020

Karachi:Monthly Sathee, children’s premiere Urdu magazine, has gone online to help children overcome coronavirus boredom, cope with persistent lockdown fatigue and to make the most of their extended school summer vacation.

“The part of the move is to keep schoolchildren engaged with reading, since long and protracted vacations render youth idle and dissipated, disobedient to parents and teachers, and cause them to be incapable of serious study and application,” says Abdul Rehman Momin, Editor, Monthly Sathee.

The magazine’s exclusive May-2020 edition, available online at http://satheemagazine.com/, entails a treasure of contemporary Urdu literature such as short-stories, essays, legends, rhymes, poems, songs, nonfiction, and the like. The online edition can also be accessed through the magazine’s Facebook page.

Started in 1977 in a single-roomed office, Monthly Sathee has emerged as the most popular children’s Urdu monthly in the subcontinent. Despite severe financial setbacks and lack of support by government and literary societies, the magazine is an embodiment of lifelong efforts made by its Urdu writers as well as the publisher.

