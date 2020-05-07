China lauds Pakistan’s singular drive to fight off COVID-19 challenge

May 7, 2020

Islamabad, May 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): China has appreciated Pakistan’s singular drive to fight off COVID-19 challenge. The appreciation was made by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing during his meeting with Information Minister Shibli Faraz in Islamabad. He also expressed Beijing determination to keep up its support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

On the occasion, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the continued Chinese assistance to Pakistan for combating the coronavirus pandemic is another manifestation of the deep-rooted and time-tested Pakistan-China friendship.

The Chinese ambassador while reaffirming resolve to resume cultural and media exchanges between the two countries made special mention of the proposed Pakistan-China joint co-production agreement which is on the anvil. The minister welcomed the idea of resuming media and cultural exchanges. He said the goal of enhanced media cooperation would be vigorously pursued.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts