China to provide operational training in locust control: Chinese Ambassador our preparedness level to combat locust is better than neighbouring countries

March 12, 2020

Islamabad, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar here in Islamabad today. Secretary NFSR Dr. Hashim Popalzai was also present in the meeting. Chinese Ambassador appreciated the role of Khusro Bakhtiar for his dedicated efforts of giving new impetus to agricultural cooperation under CPEC. He said that in the upcoming visit of president of Pakistan MoU on Agriculture Corporation between the two countries would further strengthen the bilateral coordination especially in locust control.

Federal minister informed Chinese Ambassador that Pakistan is stretched with sprayers’ machines as only one British company is manufacturing it and the demand for sprayers is increasing. He stressed that there is a need for concrete data from FAO regarding the locust affected regions so that new companies may come in market owing to the required market demand of these pesticide sprayers. Secretary National Food Security and research added that we require both vehicle driven and hand held pesticide sprayers. Chinese ambassador said that first lot of pesticides has reached Pakistan from China and more pesticides with spray machines will reach later in April.

A Team of technicians from china will soon visit Pakistan to provide operational training to local human resource, he added. Chinese Government also offered Pakistan more surveillance devices and drones to monitoring and management of locust issue. Federal minister also acknowledged the timely supply of pesticides and coordination form Chinese Government and said our preparedness level to tackle menace of locust is better that Afghanistan and Iran.

