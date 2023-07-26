China willing to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Leji

ISLAMABAD:Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf says Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and stands ready to work with Beijing to strengthen the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and jointly build the Belt and Road. He was talking to the chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress Zhao Leji on video link today.

He said National Assembly of Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the NPC of China and play a positive role in promoting cooperation in various fields. Zhao Leji said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.