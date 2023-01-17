China’s BRI aligned with Pakistan’s development strategy, national interests: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) is aligned with Pakistan’s development strategy and national interests.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in an interview with China Economic Net, he said the initiative has boosted Pakistan’s economy and living standards of its people over the last decade through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will assist Pakistan in contributing to better connectivity of economic powers in Central and South Asia, making the region the future hub of the world’s economy.

He said during the next stage of CPEC, Pakistan will explore trade activities, with special emphasis on business to business cooperation with China. Ahsan Iqbal said the government will play a role in connecting business schools between the two countries and assist the business community in better understanding of Chinese market. He said as China’s all-weather strategic partner and direct beneficiary of BRI, Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, technology, and industrial sectors have all fetched benefits since the start of CPEC.