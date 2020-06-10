Chinese company offers to manufacture drones for protection of crops, control locust in Pakistan

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): A leading Chinese company has expressed willingness to set up an industrial unit in Pakistan to manufacture drones that can be used to protect crops and control locust. The Chief Engineer of Beijing Andun Equipment Co. Ltd, Du Jixiang told Economic Daily-China Economic Net that we can provide a full set of technical support to help Pakistan set up a drone manufacturing industry to quickly respond to various types of disasters. He said China and Pakistan have very good relations and carried out extensive cooperation in construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

