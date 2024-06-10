Chinese companies operating in Pakistan have expressed confidence that Prime Minister’s visit to China will explore more opportunities for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
World leading Chinese engineering and power companies CMEC and POWERCHINA have shown interest to enhance investment and undertake new projects across various sectors.
Talking to the Chinese media, Dai Bao, Vice General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Corporation said having closely observed Pakistan progress, we are confident that both countries will reap benefits from this new chapter.
He said with unwavering support from both governments, we are committed to contributing significantly to this milestone project.
The Power Construction Corporation of China would seek further collaboration with relevant international partners, taking full advantage of the rich water, wind, solar, and mine resources in Pakistan.