Islamabad: Premier Li Qiang of China will visit Pakistan from October 14-17, 2024, following an invitation from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. This visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, as the leaders plan to discuss a wide array of topics including economic and trade relations, and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Premier Li, accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers and senior officials from key Chinese ministries and agencies, will engage in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Sharif. The discussions aim to further enhance the robust economic and trade ties that underpin the bilateral relationship.
During his visit, Premier Li will also meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, parliamentary leaders, and senior military officials, emphasizing the multi-faceted nature of the engagement between the two nations. Additionally, he is scheduled to participate in the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is being hosted in Islamabad.
This visit is set to reinforce the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China, focusing on mutual support on core issues, advancing the high-quality development of CPEC, and maintaining regular exchanges on significant regional and global developments.
