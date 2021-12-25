Christian community of Pakistan celebrates Christmas 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas across the country today (Saturday) like elsewhere in the world. Special services will be held in Churches and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages, while congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, have assured that the government will continue to safeguard rights and privileges of all minorities living in the country.

They also commended sincere and invaluable services rendered by Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country. They said that the government will empower the minorities to use their abilities for national development.

