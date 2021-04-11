Islamabad, April 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested a car snatcher and recovered a vehicle snatched from PS Shamas Colony area, mobile phone and cash, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following special directions of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that SSP (Investigation) Ata Ur Rehman constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Akram Ranjha and other police officials who worked hard and succeeded to arrest an accused of a vehicle snatcher’s gang.

The accused is identified as Farhad Khan s/o Luqman Khan. Police team has also recovered a vehicle snatched from the area of PS Shamas Colony, mobile phone and cash. Physical remand of the accused had been obtained and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Investigation) Ata Ur Rehman have appreciated the performance of the police team. DIG Operations further ordered to accelerate their efforts against criminal elements to save the lives and property of the citizens.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk

The post CIA Police arrests car snatcher; recovers vehicle appeared first on Official News Pakistan.