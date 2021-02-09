CIFF Guangzhou Announces Brand-new Repositioning

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (“CIFF Guangzhou”) has announced a repositioning anchored in “design trend, global trade, full supply chain”, in response to domestic and international developments as well as the current state of the industry. With this new positioning, CIFF Guangzhou will continue to nurture design innovation, balancing its export activities with a new focus on boosting domestic sales.

CIFF Guangzhou is committed to propelling industry transformation through original design. On July 2020, at its 45th edition, the first “Design Spring” Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design Fair was held, which focused on how to integrate art, design and life to re-examine and discover the unique cultural, artistic, model and brand value of contemporary Chinese furniture design. This event, along with other activities such as the inaugural 2030+ International Future Office that focus on stylish and trend-setting pieces, represents CIFF Guangzhou’s embrace and implementation of its new positioning.

In 2021, CIFF Guangzhou will also focus on creating a one-of-a-kind, fully-functional platform to boost domestic sales and exports, with both business streams complementing each other to empower a new era of economic activity for China. Domestically, it will strengthen its business function, bringing together leading brands, identifying new industry trends and market characteristics, connecting exhibitions and stores, and sharpening consumer reach through precision marketing. It will focus on three major plans to promote global trade: cross-border e-commerce, CIFF Global Partners program, and online exhibition platform.

As the world’s only furniture fair to cover the entire industry chain, CIFF Guangzhou will continue to leverage its unique position to integrate the industry’s upstream and downstream, with plans of activating networks to connect furniture stores, businesses, distributors, and exhibitors in more cities, fusing audience and channel resources, boosting its creative credentials, holding roadshows and events to connect designers and institutions, as well as developing its exposure within the real estate industry.

Connecting more than 4300 quality brands with 300,000 professional visitors from across the industry, the 47th CIFF Guangzhou is scheduled to be held between March 18-21 and March 28-31, 2021 in Canton Fair Complex and PWTC Expo, Guangzhou. Aiming to promote the value of design and bring the entire supply chain together, it seeks to boost industry confidence and empower the development of domestic companies in the post-epidemic period.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/ visitors/pre-register

